Brandon & Leah Jenner Split After 14 Years Together

Brandon and Leah Jenner are splitting up after being together for fourteen years.

“Hi everybody, it is with love in our hearts that we feel it’s time to share some personal news with you all. After celebrating fourteen beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship,” they said. “We are deeply proud of the life we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever,” the couple said in a statement on Instagram.

“Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives — as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter. There has been no lying or cheating or fighting that prompted this change, just an expansion of our individual evolution which has inspired us to support each other in a new way. We are still, very much, a loving family and are bonded by a deep connection that is rooted in love,” the statement continued.

“Here we openly share our truth with you all and, respectfully, we won’t be commenting further so anything that might state the contrary of this message would, undoubtedly, be a fabrication,” they added. “Thank you for your love and support and big love back to you guys!”

Brandon and Leah got married in 2012 and had a daughter, Eva, back in 2015.

If you don’t know, Brandon is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson and Leah‘s dad is Eagles guitarist Don Felder. Brandon and Leah have made multiple appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.