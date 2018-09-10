Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Attend 'Her Smell' Premiere at TIFF 2018!

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson walk the red carpet at the premiere of their movie Her Smell during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday (September 9) at the Winter Garden Theater in Toronto, Canada.

The actresses, who are rumored to be dating in real life, didn’t pose together at the premiere, but they joined other cast members for photos at the after party held at RBC House.

Cara and Ashley stepped out together earlier in the day while promoting the movie.

FYI: Cara is wearing a Balmain dress at the premiere. Ashley is wearing Jimmy Choo shoes and Hearts on Fire earrings.