Mon, 10 September 2018 at 12:21 pm

Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Attend 'Her Smell' Premiere at TIFF 2018!

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson walk the red carpet at the premiere of their movie Her Smell during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday (September 9) at the Winter Garden Theater in Toronto, Canada.

The actresses, who are rumored to be dating in real life, didn’t pose together at the premiere, but they joined other cast members for photos at the after party held at RBC House.

Cara and Ashley stepped out together earlier in the day while promoting the movie.

FYI: Cara is wearing a Balmain dress at the premiere. Ashley is wearing Jimmy Choo shoes and Hearts on Fire earrings.

cara delevingne ashley benson her smell tiff premiere 01
cara delevingne ashley benson her smell tiff premiere 02
cara delevingne ashley benson her smell tiff premiere 03
cara delevingne ashley benson her smell tiff premiere 04
cara delevingne ashley benson her smell tiff premiere 05
cara delevingne ashley benson her smell tiff premiere 06
cara delevingne ashley benson her smell tiff premiere 07
cara delevingne ashley benson her smell tiff premiere 08
cara delevingne ashley benson her smell tiff premiere 09
cara delevingne ashley benson her smell tiff premiere 10
cara delevingne ashley benson her smell tiff premiere 11
cara delevingne ashley benson her smell tiff premiere 12
cara delevingne ashley benson her smell tiff premiere 13
cara delevingne ashley benson her smell tiff premiere 14
cara delevingne ashley benson her smell tiff premiere 15
cara delevingne ashley benson her smell tiff premiere 16
cara delevingne ashley benson her smell tiff premiere 17
cara delevingne ashley benson her smell tiff premiere 18

Photos: Getty
