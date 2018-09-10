Carey Mulligan Is a Blue Beauty at 'Wildlife' TIFF Premiere

Carey Mulligan looks beautiful on the red carpet for the premiere of Wildlife during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Monday (September 10) at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

The 33-year-old actress was joined by the film’s writer and director, Paul Dano.

Carey opened up to People about playing a mother in the movie and how she related to her character.

“The thing I more identified with was the idea that my 20s have gone,” she said. “I’m not 20 anymore and you hear a song that you sort of listened to when you broke up with boyfriend when you were 18. And you hear that now and think: ‘What, I’m a grownup?!’ It’s terrifying!”

