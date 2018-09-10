Top Stories
Mon, 10 September 2018 at 12:01 pm

Celebrate Ryan Phillippe's Birthday with These Hot Shirtless Photos!

Celebrate Ryan Phillippe's Birthday with These Hot Shirtless Photos!
  • Ryan Phillippe is turning 44 years old today and what better way to celebrate than with all the shirtless photos he’s posted! – TMZ
  • Is this one of the cutest couples or what!? – Just Jared Jr
  • Woah! There’s a rumor about Gwyneth Paltrow‘s wedding… – Lainey Gossip
  • See what Sofia Richie had to say about her relationship with Scott DisickTooFab
  • Ariana Grande is sharing a tribute to Mac MillerMTV
  • See how Barack Obama broke his no selfie rule – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Newsies, Ryan Phillippe

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr