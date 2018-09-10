Mon, 10 September 2018 at 12:01 pm
Celebrate Ryan Phillippe's Birthday with These Hot Shirtless Photos!
- Ryan Phillippe is turning 44 years old today and what better way to celebrate than with all the shirtless photos he’s posted! – TMZ
- Is this one of the cutest couples or what!? – Just Jared Jr
- Woah! There’s a rumor about Gwyneth Paltrow‘s wedding… – Lainey Gossip
- See what Sofia Richie had to say about her relationship with Scott Disick – TooFab
- Ariana Grande is sharing a tribute to Mac Miller – MTV
- See how Barack Obama broke his no selfie rule – Popsugar
