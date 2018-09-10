Christina Aguilera Does Surprise Performance with 'Drag Race' Stars During NYFW!

Christina Aguilera steps out in a unique look while heading out during New York Fashion Week on Sunday (September 9) in New York City.

Earlier that evening, the 37-year-old singer was seen wearing a black outfit as she posed for photos for cameras.

During the Opening Ceremony New York Fashion Week show that same evening, which was held at Le Poisson Rouge, Christina gave a surprise performance with RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Sasha Velour!

At the end of the show, Christina, Sasha Velour, Caliente, Hungry, Shea Coulee, Miss Fame, West Dakota, and Farrah Moan all took the stage to perform “Fall in Line,” with Christina singing her verses and the rest lip-syncing Demi Lovato‘s verses, Billboard reports.