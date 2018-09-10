Top Stories
Mon, 10 September 2018 at 1:05 pm

Crazy Rich Asians' Gemma Chan & Awkwafina Reunite at Prabal Gurung Show

Crazy Rich Asians' Gemma Chan & Awkwafina Reunite at Prabal Gurung Show

It was a star-studded event at the Prabal Gurung New York Fashion Week show on Sunday (September 9) in New York City!

While at the show, Camila Mendes posed for pics with actress Debby Ryan, while Crazy Rich Asians stars Awkwafina and Gemma Chan met up and took some photos together!

Also seen at the event were Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran, Kelly Rowland, Tiffany Haddish, Caroline Vreeland, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Yolanda Hadid (who was cheering on her kids Gigi, Bella and Anwar on the runway), Bella Heathcote, and more.

Also pictured: Awkwafina attending the Claudia Li show earlier that day.
Just Jared on Facebook
prabal gurung show nyfw 01
prabal gurung show nyfw 02
prabal gurung show nyfw 03
prabal gurung show nyfw 04
prabal gurung show nyfw 05
prabal gurung show nyfw 06
prabal gurung show nyfw 07
prabal gurung show nyfw 08
prabal gurung show nyfw 09
prabal gurung show nyfw 10
prabal gurung show nyfw 11
prabal gurung show nyfw 12
prabal gurung show nyfw 13
prabal gurung show nyfw 14
prabal gurung show nyfw 15
prabal gurung show nyfw 16
prabal gurung show nyfw 17
prabal gurung show nyfw 18
prabal gurung show nyfw 19
prabal gurung show nyfw 20
prabal gurung show nyfw 21
prabal gurung show nyfw 22

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 New York Fashion Week September, Awkwafina, Bella Heathcote, Camila Mendes, Caroline Vreeland, Debby Ryan, Gemma Chan, jordan roth, Karrueche Tran, Kelly Rowland, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Tiffany Haddish, Victor Cruz, yolanda hadid

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr