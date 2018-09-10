Crazy Rich Asians' Gemma Chan & Awkwafina Reunite at Prabal Gurung Show

It was a star-studded event at the Prabal Gurung New York Fashion Week show on Sunday (September 9) in New York City!

While at the show, Camila Mendes posed for pics with actress Debby Ryan, while Crazy Rich Asians stars Awkwafina and Gemma Chan met up and took some photos together!

Also seen at the event were Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran, Kelly Rowland, Tiffany Haddish, Caroline Vreeland, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Yolanda Hadid (who was cheering on her kids Gigi, Bella and Anwar on the runway), Bella Heathcote, and more.

Also pictured: Awkwafina attending the Claudia Li show earlier that day.