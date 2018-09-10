David Henrie Releases Apology Statement After Arrest at LAX

David Henrie is speaking out to apologize for the trouble he caused when he was arrested at LAX for being in possession of a loaded gun.

The 29-year-old former Wizards of Waverly Place actor was immediately detained after the loaded gun was discovered while he was going through security on Monday morning (September 10).

“I take responsibility for the situation at LAX today,” David said in a statement on social media. “I unintentionally brought my legally owned gun which is registered in my name to the airport. I am so sorry for any trouble it caused, but I am appreciate of TSA’s efforts in implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country.”

“More than anything I am humiliated and embarrassed that this even happened,” David added. “But am thankful to the TSA, LAPD and all involved today for their kindness and their professionalism during this process.”