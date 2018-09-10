Top Stories
Mon, 10 September 2018 at 1:51 pm

Derek Hough Dances Down the Carpet at Creative Arts Emmys

Derek Hough shows off his dance moves while walking the red carpet at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday (September 9) in Los Angeles.

Some other dancers in attendance at the event were Sharna Burgess and Travis Wall.

More stars who walked the red carpet at the event included producing partners Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky, Samantha Bee, Judd Apatow, Katie Aselton, Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Leah Remini, Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen, Drew and Jonathan Scott, Christa B. Allen, and Padma Lakshmi.

FYI: Katie is wearing an Azzaro Couture dress.

Photos: WENN
