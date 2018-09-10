Top Stories
David Henrie Releases Apology Statement After Arrest at LAX

David Henrie Releases Apology Statement After Arrest at LAX

Nicki Minaj Opens Up In-Depth About Fight with Cardi B

Nicki Minaj Opens Up In-Depth About Fight with Cardi B

Mon, 10 September 2018 at 7:59 pm

'Downton Abbey' Begins Production on Feature Film!

'Downton Abbey' Begins Production on Feature Film!

Downton Abbey is one step closer to heading to the big screen!

The cast of the massively popular television series just began production on their first feature length film.

Star Michelle Dockery took to her Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo from set.

“And…we’re off 🎬,” Michelle captioned a photo showing a view of a clapperboard.

Downtown Abbey reposted the image on their official account adding, “Shooting begins today for the #DowntonAbbey movie. Excited? Just a little. Photo courtesy of Lady Mary herself, @theladydockers.”

The plot of the film is currently being kept under wraps.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: PBS
Posted to: Downton Abbey, Michelle Dockery, Movies, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr