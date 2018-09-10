'Downton Abbey' Begins Production on Feature Film!

Downton Abbey is one step closer to heading to the big screen!

The cast of the massively popular television series just began production on their first feature length film.

Star Michelle Dockery took to her Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo from set.

“And…we’re off 🎬,” Michelle captioned a photo showing a view of a clapperboard.

Downtown Abbey reposted the image on their official account adding, “Shooting begins today for the #DowntonAbbey movie. Excited? Just a little. Photo courtesy of Lady Mary herself, @theladydockers.”

The plot of the film is currently being kept under wraps.