Elisabeth Moss Rocks an LBD at 'Her Smell' TIFF Premiere with Amber Heard

Elisabeth Moss walks the red carpet in a little black dress at the premiere of Her Smell during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

The Emmy-winning actress was joined at the event by co-stars Amber Heard, Agyness Deyn, Gayle Rankin, and Dylan Gelula, as well as writer-director Alex Ross Perry.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were also at the event and you can see their pics in our separate post! The stars all met up for an after party later that night at the RBC House.

Earlier in the day, the ladies stepped out for an appearance at the DIRECTV House.

FYI: Amber is wearing a The Row dress at the premiere. She is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress at the press opp.