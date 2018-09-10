Emma Roberts Joins Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin at BOSS Fashion Show During NYFW

Emma Roberts keeps it classic in a black and white look at the BOSS Womenswear & Menswear show during New York Fashion Week over the weekend in New York City.

The 27-year-old actress joined singer Austin Mahone as well as new couple Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin, who matched their looks together.

If you missed it, check out the first trailer for American Horror Story: Apocalypse, where Emma will be reprising her role as Madison Montgomery.

Other celebs (wearing BOSS) in attendance include Jamie Dornan, Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo, model Toni Garrn, Victor Cruz, Karrueche Tran, Victor Oladipo, Tim Hardaway Jr., Serge Ibaka, Christian Combs, and Daniel Bruhl.

