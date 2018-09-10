Gigi & Bella Hadid Hang Out with Tiffany Haddish at #BoF Event

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid snap a photo with Emmy-winning actress Tiffany Haddish while attending Business of Fashion’s #BoF500 Gala Dinner during New York Fashion Week on Sunday night (September 9) in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The supermodel sisters were also joined at the event by Troye Sivan and Disney star Skai Jackson.

“@brandonmaxwell saves fashion emergencies with yellow jumpsuits and pink champagne !! 🙏🍾💓 @bof,” Gigi wrote on Instagram about her outfit.

FYI: Gigi is wearing a Brandon Maxwell dress. Bella is wearing an Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood outfit with Le Silla shoes. Skai is wearing a Sara Battaglia outfit.