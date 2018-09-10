Top Stories
Mon, 10 September 2018 at 9:58 pm

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, & Kaia Gerber Keep It Fresh in Floral for Anna Sui's NYFW Show

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Kaia Gerber don floral prints for Anna Sui‘s fashion show!

The models slayed the catwalk for the event held during New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on Monday (September 10) in New York City.

Other models who walked included Fei Fei Sun, Dilone, and Dree Hemingway.

Naomi Campbell, Kim Petras, Skai Jackson, Rainsford, model Coco Rocha, director Francis Ford Coppola, and his daughter Sofia Coppola all sat front row.

ICYMI, see pics of Gigi and Bella walking in the Prabal Gurung and Brandon Maxwell fashion shows, and check out Gigi and Kaia walking for Tom Ford.

45+ pictures inside of Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and more at the show…

Photos: Getty
