Gigi Hadid Walks Prabal Gurung's NYFW Runway with Siblings Bella & Anwar!

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Prabal Gurung show held during New York Fashion Week on Sunday (September 9) in New York City.

The 23-year-old model was joined in the show by her siblings Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid. Also walking in the show were Joan Smalls, Winnie Harlow, and Presley Gerber.

“Walking @prabalgurung yesterday 💖 You know me so well , P! I love you so dearly! Thank you for a colorful show 💖💖,” Bella wrote on Instagram after the show.

Winnie added, “@prabalgurung Thank you for not only showing us a story of your travels to multicultural colourful places through your show, but also having such a beautiful diverse cast! I’m honoured to be apart ❤️🙏🏽.”

