Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Opens Up In-Depth About Fight with Cardi B

Nicki Minaj Opens Up In-Depth About Fight with Cardi B

Mon, 10 September 2018 at 7:05 pm

'Grey's Anatomy' Drops Romantic Season 15 Trailer - Watch Now!

'Grey's Anatomy' Drops Romantic Season 15 Trailer - Watch Now!

Grey’s Anatomy is returning this fall and the new trailer proves that it will definitely be the Season of Love!

The new trailer features some shocking moments from season 15, including an unexpected romance for Meredith Grey.

“Meredith Grey is very much a part of our Season of Love. Yes, she’s a single mom, and that complicates a dating life. And yes, she’s a surgical marvel with new, game-changing medical ideas she’ll be pursuing…The question this season. is not ‘Will Meredith Grey find love again?’ but ‘With whom will she find love?’” showrunner Krista Vernoff previously told TVLine.

It also gives fans a first glimpse at new cat members Chris Carmack, Alex Landi and Kim Raver.

Grey’s Anatomy returns with a two-hour premiere on September 27th at 8 PM on ABC.

Check out the entire trailer below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Ellen Pompeo, Greys Anatomy, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr