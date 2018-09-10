'Grey's Anatomy' Drops Romantic Season 15 Trailer - Watch Now!

Grey’s Anatomy is returning this fall and the new trailer proves that it will definitely be the Season of Love!

The new trailer features some shocking moments from season 15, including an unexpected romance for Meredith Grey.

“Meredith Grey is very much a part of our Season of Love. Yes, she’s a single mom, and that complicates a dating life. And yes, she’s a surgical marvel with new, game-changing medical ideas she’ll be pursuing…The question this season. is not ‘Will Meredith Grey find love again?’ but ‘With whom will she find love?’” showrunner Krista Vernoff previously told TVLine.

It also gives fans a first glimpse at new cat members Chris Carmack, Alex Landi and Kim Raver.

Grey’s Anatomy returns with a two-hour premiere on September 27th at 8 PM on ABC.

Check out the entire trailer below…