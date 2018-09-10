J.K. Rowling, Kathy Griffin, & More Celebrities Slam Racist Serena Williams Cartoon

A cartoon from Herald Sun cartoonist Mark Knight is going viral for the racist depiction of Serena Williams in the aftermath of her US Open finals match.

The cartoon is still live on the Herald Sun‘s Twitter account and on Knight‘s Twitter account.

Quickly, celebrities and fans have been calling out the cartoon for the way Serena is depicted, as well as the way the finals winner Naomi Osaka is drawn.

“Well done on reducing one of the greatest sportswomen alive to racist and sexist tropes and turning a second great sportswoman into a faceless prop,” “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling posted.

ESPN’s Jemele Hill also responded, writing, “About as subtle as Fran Drescher’s voice.”

Kathy Griffin tweeted, “Hey @Knightcartoons just change your name to KKK Cartoons Racist piece of sh*t!”

If you missed it, Serena slammed the ref at her US Open final match for accusing her of cheating during the match. She was later fined.

Serena has not yet responded to the racist cartoon.