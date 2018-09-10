Top Stories
Mon, 10 September 2018 at 12:47 pm

Jamie Dornan Looks So Handsome at Boss NYFW Show!

Jamie Dornan is looking as suave as ever at the Boss Menswear & Womenswear Fashion Show Spring/Summer 2019 California Breeze during New York Fashion Week on Sunday evening (September 9) in New York City.

The 36-year-old actor sat in the front row at the show alongside celebs including Emma Roberts, Henry Golding with his wife Liv, model Toni Garrn, Daniel Bruhl, Hugo Boss CEO Mark Langer, and Chief Brand Officer Ingo Wilts, among others.

We haven’t seen Jamie in about a month – the last photos we have of him are from August when he was seen sunning himself shirtless on a boat with his wife Amelia!
