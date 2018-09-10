Top Stories
Mon, 10 September 2018 at 7:06 pm

Jamie Dornan & Matt Bomer Stop By a Lounge at TIFF 2018

Jamie Dornan & Matt Bomer Stop By a Lounge at TIFF 2018

Jamie Dornan and Matt Bomer pose for photos while stopping by the DIRECTV House presented by AT&T during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Monday (September 10) at Momofuku in Toronto, Canada.

The guys are both at the festival to promote new movies. Jamie was joined by his A Private War co-star Rosamund Pike.

Matt has two movies at the festival this year – Papi Chulo and Viper Club.

You might remember that Matt was one of the names being considered for the role of Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise. The role made Jamie a star!
