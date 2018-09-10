Top Stories
Miss Michigan Emily Sioma Shocks Crowd by Addressing Flint Water Crisis Live During Miss America Pageant

Miss Michigan Emily Sioma Shocks Crowd by Addressing Flint Water Crisis Live During Miss America Pageant

Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Husband Ryan Reynolds Before Their 6th Anniversary!

Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Husband Ryan Reynolds Before Their 6th Anniversary!

Cardi B Throws Shoe In Another Attack Video

Cardi B Throws Shoe In Another Attack Video

Mon, 10 September 2018 at 6:00 am

Jared Leto Gives Thumbs Up to Fans in Italy

Jared Leto Gives Thumbs Up to Fans in Italy

Jared Leto leaves his hotel and gives a thumbs up to his adoring fans waiting outside on Saturday (September 8) in Milan, Italy.

The 46-year-old actor and musician is currently touring around the world with his band Thirty Seconds to Mars.

The Monolith Tour, which started in March, will wrap its second European leg this week. The band will then perform 10 more shows in North America and South America.

Jared will soon start production on the upcoming action film Morbius, based on the popular comic book character.
jared leto thumbs up 01
jared leto thumbs up 02
jared leto thumbs up 03
jared leto thumbs up 04
jared leto thumbs up 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Jared Leto

