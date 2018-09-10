Jared Leto Gives Thumbs Up to Fans in Italy

Jared Leto leaves his hotel and gives a thumbs up to his adoring fans waiting outside on Saturday (September 8) in Milan, Italy.

The 46-year-old actor and musician is currently touring around the world with his band Thirty Seconds to Mars.

The Monolith Tour, which started in March, will wrap its second European leg this week. The band will then perform 10 more shows in North America and South America.

Jared will soon start production on the upcoming action film Morbius, based on the popular comic book character.