Jay Mohr Goes Full Frontal in Logan Lynn's New Music Video

Jay Mohr is baring it all in a new music video for his friend Logan Lynn‘s song “Nothing’s Ever Wrong.”

An NC-17 version of the video has been released on YouTube and it features Jay wearing nothing at all while taking an outdoor shower.

Jay, 48, is an actor and comedian best known for his work in movies like Jerry Maguire, Are We There Yet?, and Paulie, as well as shoes like Ghost Whisperer and Gary Unmarried.

“‘Nothing’s Ever Wrong’ is one of my favorite songs,” Jay said in a statement to Self-Titled Magazine. “Not just on the album; it’s one of my favorite songs ever. There’s something so heartbreaking about it—so much story just off mic… because it needs to be. There’s a deeper canyon of emotion just out of reach. What you and I can handle carefully and process; that’s what he shares.”

“Logan Lynn is a loving artist. He knows he has doors to open that we can’t close, so in ‘Nothing’s Ever Wrong’ he leaves out everything but what’s there,” he added. “The big change to the minor chords when he sings ’cause it’s not my life’…. It shook me. I mean driving-and-crying shook me. It’s so beautiful. Indescribably beautiful, but it’s ominous for me… foreboding. Like if he goes any further it will break your heart; a door that can never be closed if he opens it.”

You can watch the video below.