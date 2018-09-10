Top Stories
Mon, 10 September 2018 at 2:18 pm

John David Washington Reveals His Relationship Status

John David Washington Reveals His Relationship Status

John David Washington made a star turn in the summer movie BlacKkKlansman and now he’s on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for a new interview!

The 34-year-old actor was asked about his relationship status on the show and he said he is “single AF.”

John David said that he would love to find a writer/director to date, or even a talk show host.

During the appearance, John David also opened up about meeting Beyonce and then Ellen gifted him with tickets to her On The Run II tour show.
Just Jared on Facebook
john david washington ellen degeneres show 01
john david washington ellen degeneres show 02
john david washington ellen degeneres show 03
john david washington ellen degeneres show 04
john david washington ellen degeneres show 05

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, John David Washington

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr