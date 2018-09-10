John David Washington Reveals His Relationship Status

John David Washington made a star turn in the summer movie BlacKkKlansman and now he’s on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for a new interview!

The 34-year-old actor was asked about his relationship status on the show and he said he is “single AF.”

John David said that he would love to find a writer/director to date, or even a talk show host.

During the appearance, John David also opened up about meeting Beyonce and then Ellen gifted him with tickets to her On The Run II tour show.