Mon, 10 September 2018 at 3:00 am

Jonah Hill Attends 'Mid90s' Premiere at Toronto Film Festival!

Jonah Hill Attends 'Mid90s' Premiere at Toronto Film Festival!

Jonah Hill is celebrating his new movie!

The 34-year-old actor and director hit the red carpet at the premiere of his film Mid90s on Sunday (September 9) at 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

Jonah joined the film’s co-stars and co-producers Mikey Alfred, Eli Bush, Ryder McLaughlin, Na-kel Smith, Olan Prenatt, Sunny Suljic, Gio Galicia, Ken Kao and Alexa Demie on the red carpet.

This is Jonah‘s directorial debut!

The film follows Stevie (Suljic), a 13-year-old boy in 1990s-era LA, who spends his summer navigating between his troubled home life with his emotionally and physically abusive older brother (Lucas Hedges), and a group of new friends that he meets at a Motor Avenue skate shop.

