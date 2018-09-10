Top Stories
Mon, 10 September 2018 at 2:40 pm

Julie Chen Is Taking Time Off From 'The Talk' After Husband Les Moonves Leaves CBS Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Julie Chen has made an announcement after reports emerged that her husband Leslie Moonves has left his position as CEO of CBS due to allegations of sexual assault and sexual violence.

“I am taking a few days off from The Talk to be with my family,” Julie told Dateline. “I will be back soon and will see you Thursday night on Big Brother.”

If you don’t know, Leslie and Julie married back in 2004.

As stated in her statement, she will continue her duties hosting Big Brother.
