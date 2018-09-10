Kanye West Discusses Kim Kardashian's Activism with Prison Reform

Kanye West gave an interview and talked about Kim Kardashian‘s activism.

Kanye was speaking with Extra’s AJ Calloway about Kim‘s work helping convicted felons who have received unfair prison time be freed with the help of the White House.

“I love it, I love it. That’s all we focus on, helping people that don’t have a voice, breaking down the class systems,” Kanye reportedly said. “There’s two million African Americans incarcerated now… We’re going to get people out, period.”

Kim has made at least two reported visits to the White House to help with prison reform and helped commute the sentence of one female prisoner.