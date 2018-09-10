Top Stories
Mon, 10 September 2018 at 11:16 am

Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Is Enrolled In Law School

Kanye West gave an interview and said something about Kim Kardashian that caught everyone’s attention!

Kanye was speaking with Extra’s AJ Calloway about Kim‘s work helping convicted felons who have received unfair prison time be freed with the help of the White House.

“I love it, I love it. That’s all we focus on, helping people that don’t have a voice, breaking down the class systems,” Kanye reportedly said. “There’s two million African Americans incarcerated now… We’re going to get people out, period.”

Kanye then apparently said, “My wife is in law school now, and it’s extremely serious to us.” Kim did not attend college, but perhaps she’s been doing so away from the public eye to attain a law degree!
