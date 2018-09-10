Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spend the Week in Italy for Celebrity Fight Night

Katharine McPhee and David Foster pose for a photo while attending the week-long Celebrity Fight Night event in Italy.

The engaged couple were among the many celebs who spent the week in Italy to help raise funds for the Andrea Bocelli Foundation and the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center.

Other stars included Kristin Chenoweth, Reba McEntire, Josh Groban, Pia Toscano, Brian McKnight, Richard Gere, Morgan Freeman, Chris Tucker, and many more. Andrea Bocelli was of course in attendance and he performed an opera show at the 2000-year-old Arena di Verona on Saturday night (September 8).

David led a music-filled night on Sunday (September 9) to culminated the 7-day event. Andrea, Reba, Kristin, Katharine, Pia, and Brian were among the entertainers who performed that night.

See lots of photos from the week in the gallery!