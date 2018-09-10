Katie Holmes Sits Front Row at Zimmerman Fashion Show

Katie Holmes poses for photos ahead of the Zimmermann fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows held at Gallery I at Spring Studios on Monday (September 10) in New York City.

Also seen sitting in the front row of the star-studded presentation were Molly Sims, Karolina Kurkova, Olivia Palermo, Alice Eve, Jessica Hart, and Nicky Hilton.

In addition, there were lots of other celebs in attendance including Sofia Richie and Camila Mendes. Be sure to check out all of the photos from the show!