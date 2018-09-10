Keira Knightley Honored at Female Filmmaker Dinner at Toronto!

Keira Knightley is honored at the Chanel and Variety-hosted Inaugural Female Filmmaker Dinner at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival held at La Banane on Saturday night (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

Showing their support at the dinner were Alexander Skarsgard and Elizabeth Olsen, as well as Sofia Boutella, Bel Powley, Pom Klementieff, Gael Garcia Bernal, Odessa Young, and Julia Goldani Telles.

The Toronto Film Festival is set to continue through this upcoming weekend, so stay tuned for all the celeb photos from premieres, events, and more!