Mon, 10 September 2018 at 5:37 pm

Keira Knightley Speaks Out For Strong Female Voices in Film at 'Colette' TIFF Press Conference

Keira Knightley is starting a conversation about females in film at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

The 33-year-old actress stepped out for press conference for her new film Colette on Monday (September 10) at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto, Canada.

“I would say the conversation is a massive start, just the fact that we’re saying, yes, we need more female voices, we need more female directors and the female point of view…There’s hunger right now for strong female voices and we have to make sure that’s not a flash in the pan,” Keira said during the event.

In the upcoming film, Keira “portrays the groundbreaking French novelist who began her career by penning the loosely autobiographical Claudine novels, for which her husband Willy took credit.”

FYI: Keira is wearing a Chanel outfit.

Also pictured inside: Keira stopping by the DIRECTV House earlier in the day.
Photos: Getty
2018 Toronto International Film Festival, Keira Knightley

