Kit Harington Premieres 'The Death & Life of John F. Donovan' at TIFF 2018

Kit Harington is bringing his new film to the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

The 31-year-old actor stepped out at the premiere of The Death and Life of John F. Donovan on Monday evening (September 10) at Bisha Hotel & Residences in Toronto, Canada.

Kit was joined by his co-stars Emily Hampshire, Thandie Newton, Susan Sarandon and Chris Zylka as well as director Xavier Dolan.

Also in attendance was Chris‘ fiancéeParis Hilton and musician Teddy Geiger.

The Death & Life of John F. Donovan follows a young actor who reminisces on the written correspondence he shared with an American TV star after his death and the impact the letters had on their lives.

The film hits theaters September 10th.

Also pictured inside: The cast stopping by the IMDb Studio as well as the Getty Images x E! studio.