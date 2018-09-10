Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Exchange Compliments in Her 'Vogue' Cover Story

Lady Gaga is stunning for Vogue magazine’s October 2018 issue, on newsstands nationwide on September 25.

On working with Bradley Cooper: “He sings from his gut, from the nectar! I knew instantly: This guy could play a rock star. And I don’t think there are a lot of people in Hollywood who can. That was the moment I knew this film could be something truly special.”

On dealing with chronic pain: “I get so irritated with people who don’t believe fibromyalgia is real. For me, and I think for many others, it’s really a cyclone of anxiety, depression, PTSD, trauma, and panic disorder, all of which sends the nervous system into overdrive, and then you have nerve pain as a result. People need to be more compassionate. Chronic pain is no joke. And it’s every day waking up not knowing how you’re going to feel.”

Bradley, on knowing Gaga was the one for his movie: “She came down the stairs and we went out to her patio and I saw her eyes, and honestly, it clicked and I went, Wow. She said, ‘Are you hungry?’ and I said, ‘I’m starving,’ and we went into her kitchen for spaghetti and meatballs.”

