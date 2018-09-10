Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Party Together at 'A Star Is Born' Post-Screening Event!

Top Stories
Mon, 10 September 2018 at 3:12 am

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are celebrating the premiere of their new movie!

The 32-year-old pop superstar and the 43-year-old actor were in attendance at Audi Canada and Links of London’s A Star Is Born Post-Screening Event on Sunday night (September 9) at Masonic Temple during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada.

Stars at the event included Dave Chappelle, Lukas Nelson, Anthony Ramos and Sam Elliott, as well as Salma Hayek, Jason Isaacs, Michael Kenneth Williams, Darren Criss, Max Minghella, Fefe Dobson and Kardinal Offishall.
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, Anthony Ramos, Bradley Cooper, Darren Criss, Dave Chappelle, Fefe Dobson. Kardinal Offishall, Jason Isaacs, Lady Gaga, Lukas Nelson, Max Minghella, Michael Kenneth Williams, Salma Hayek, Sam Elliott

