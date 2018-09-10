Lily Aldridge & Hailey Baldwin Sit Front Row at Carolina Herrera's NYFW Show

Lily Aldridge and Hailey Baldwin sit together in the front row at the Carolina Herrera fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Monday (September 10) in New York City.

A bunch of stars stepped out for the show, including Sofia Carson, Peyton List, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, and model Constance Jablonski.

Lily has been keeping busy during fashion week. She has attended several events and even walked the runway and showed off her baby bump at five months pregnant!

