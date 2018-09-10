Top Stories
David Henrie Releases Apology Statement After Arrest at LAX

David Henrie Releases Apology Statement After Arrest at LAX

Nicki Minaj Opens Up In-Depth About Fight with Cardi B

Nicki Minaj Opens Up In-Depth About Fight with Cardi B

Mon, 10 September 2018 at 8:35 pm

Lily Aldridge & Hailey Baldwin Sit Front Row at Carolina Herrera's NYFW Show

Lily Aldridge & Hailey Baldwin Sit Front Row at Carolina Herrera's NYFW Show

Lily Aldridge and Hailey Baldwin sit together in the front row at the Carolina Herrera fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Monday (September 10) in New York City.

A bunch of stars stepped out for the show, including Sofia Carson, Peyton List, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, and model Constance Jablonski.

Lily has been keeping busy during fashion week. She has attended several events and even walked the runway and showed off her baby bump at five months pregnant!

15+ pictures inside from the Carolina Herrera fashion show…

Just Jared on Facebook
carolina herrera nyfw show 01
carolina herrera nyfw show 02
carolina herrera nyfw show 03
carolina herrera nyfw show 04
carolina herrera nyfw show 05
carolina herrera nyfw show 06
carolina herrera nyfw show 07
carolina herrera nyfw show 08
carolina herrera nyfw show 09
carolina herrera nyfw show 10
carolina herrera nyfw show 11
carolina herrera nyfw show 12
carolina herrera nyfw show 13
carolina herrera nyfw show 14
carolina herrera nyfw show 15

Photos: Getty, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: 2018 New York Fashion Week September, Constace Jablonski, Hailey Baldwin, Lily Aldridge, Nicky Hilton, Peyton List, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Sofia Carson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr