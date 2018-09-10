Top Stories
Mon, 10 September 2018 at 2:40 pm

Lily-Rose Depp Premieres New Movie 'A Faithful Man' at TIFF

Lily-Rose Depp walks the red carpet at the premiere of her movie A Faithful Man during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

The 19-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Louis Garrel and Laetitia Casta.

Here is the synopsis for the upcoming movie: “A couple’s relationship becomes complicated when she leaves him for his best friend, and returns after he dies.”

Louis is also the director and co-writer of the film.

FYI: Lily-Rose is wearing a Chanel dress. She is one of the brand’s faces.

