Margot Robbie Checks Out the Farmers Market With Her Brother in LA!

Margot Robbie is getting in some family time!

The 28-year-old I, Tonya actress was seen heading out with her brother Cameron and her dog to check out the Farmers Market in Larchmont Village after lunch on Sunday (September 9) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Margot Robbie

Margot is currently filming the upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which she plays the role of the late Sharon Tate.

The movie is about a faded TV actor and his stunt double who embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry during the Helter Skelter reign of terror in 1969 Los Angeles.