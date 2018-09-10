Top Stories
Mon, 10 September 2018 at 10:50 am

Melissa McCarthy & Tika Sumpter Attend Fox Searchlight's TIFF Party!

Melissa McCarthy and Tika Sumpter step out for the Fox Searchlight Party during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Four Seasons Centre For The Performing Arts on Sunday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

Also in attendance at the party were Abbie Cornish and director Taika Waititi.

That same day, Melissa stopped by the IMDb Studio at TIFF, presented by Land Rover for another promotional appearance. Melissa has been in town to promote her film, Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

Photos: Getty
2018 Toronto International Film Festival, Abbie Cornish, Melissa McCarthy, Taika Waititi, Tika Sumpter

