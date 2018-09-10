Michael Strahan Reveals Whether He Would Join NFL Players Kneeling - Watch Now!

Michael Strahan is opening up about peaceful protest.

The GMA Day co-host made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (September 10).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michael Strahan

As a former NFL player, Michael revealed his thoughts about Nike’s ad featuring Colin Kaepernick and answers whether he would have taken a knee in protest during the national anthem. Ellen and Michael also discuss his push-up challenge in support of Merging Vets for Players (MVP) and Ellen dares him to do 25 push-ups!

Then, Michael and his GMA Day co-star Sara Haines interviewed on a recreated GMA Day set.

Watch below!



Michael Strahan on Whether He Would Join NFL Players Kneeling



Ellen Dares Michael Strahan to a Push-Up Challenge



Ellen Lets ‘GMA DAY’ Co-hosts Michael Strahan and Sara Haines Take Over Her Show