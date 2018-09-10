Michael Strahan Reveals Whether He Would Join NFL Players Kneeling - Watch Now!
Michael Strahan is opening up about peaceful protest.
The GMA Day co-host made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (September 10).
As a former NFL player, Michael revealed his thoughts about Nike’s ad featuring Colin Kaepernick and answers whether he would have taken a knee in protest during the national anthem. Ellen and Michael also discuss his push-up challenge in support of Merging Vets for Players (MVP) and Ellen dares him to do 25 push-ups!
Then, Michael and his GMA Day co-star Sara Haines interviewed on a recreated GMA Day set.
Watch below!
Michael Strahan on Whether He Would Join NFL Players Kneeling
Ellen Dares Michael Strahan to a Push-Up Challenge
Ellen Lets ‘GMA DAY’ Co-hosts Michael Strahan and Sara Haines Take Over Her Show