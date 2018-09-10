Top Stories
Miss Michigan Emily Sioma Shocks Crowd by Addressing Flint Water Crisis Live During Miss America Pageant

Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Husband Ryan Reynolds Before Their 6th Anniversary!

Cardi B Throws Shoe In Another Attack Video

Mon, 10 September 2018 at 7:00 am

MKTO Drops New Song 'How Can I Forget' - Watch the Video!

Musical duo MKTO (Malcolm Kelley and Tony Oller) is back with a new music video for their song “How Can I Forget,” their first new single following a two-year hiatus.

The video was directed by filmmaker Izak Rappaport and it gives a nod to the HBO series Westworld.

“It’s talking about how I can’t forget that certain someone or going to some places and you just can’t help but think of somebody and reflect on those memories,” Malcolm told Billboard about the new song.

The guys are excited to be back together after two years apart.

“There’s no better feeling than having that and to be back on stage with one of my best friends,” Tony said. “We both think with the creation process so far that these are some of the strongest songs we’ve done.”
Photos: Izak Rappaport
