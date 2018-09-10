Olivia Newton-John Is Battling Cancer for the Third Time

Olivia Newton-John has revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer for the third time in three decades.

The Grease actress, who will turn 70 this month, says that a tumor was found at the base of her spine.

“I’m one of millions in this fight … I shouldn’t say fight, in this journey,” she said on the Australian show Sunday Night.

Olivia is “treating it naturally and doing really well.” She says, “I believe I will win over it.”

She also revealed that she is using cannabis oil, made from marijuana that her husband legally grows in California, to fight the pain.

“A lot of cannabis, my husband grows for me,” she said. “They help with pain, they help with sleep.”

We are sending our love to Olivia throughout this journey.