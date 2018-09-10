Outlander's Season 4 Trailer Shows What Is to Come for Jamie & Claire - Watch Now!

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are back as Jamie and Claire for Outlander‘s fourth season, and the first full-length trailer has finally debuted.

The trailer shows the main characters embarking on the next stage of their journey together in North America.

The trailer also features Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin, who play Brianna Randall and Roger Wakefield, respectively.

The brand new season is set to debut on Starz on November 4. Be sure to check it out!

Watch the brand new trailer for season four below…