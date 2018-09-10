Patrick J. Adams Gets Support From 'Suits' Co-Star Sarah Rafferty at 'Clara' Premiere!

Patrick J. Adams had some familiar faces supporting him at the premiere of Clara!

The 37-year-old actor stepped out at the premiere as part of the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Monday evening (September 10) at Ryerson Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

He was joined by his co-stars Kristen Hager and Ennis Esmer as well as director Akash Sherman.

Patrick also got support from the cast of Suits, including Sarah Rafferty and Gabriel Macht!

Troian Bellisario, who is reportedly expecting her first child and stars in the film alongside her husband Patrick, was not in attendance.

