Mon, 10 September 2018 at 3:05 pm

Pregnant Lily Aldridge Cradles Baby Bump at NYFW's Business of Fashion Event

Lily Aldridge puts her growing baby bump on display while attending Business of Fashion’s #BoF500 Gala Dinner held during New York Fashion Week on Sunday (September 9) in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The 32-year-old model, who is pregnant with her second child, was joined by a bunch of her friends at the event.

Also in attendance were Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Winnie Harlow, Taylor Hill, Grace Elizabeth, and Karolina Kurkova with husband Archie Drury.

FYI: Lily is wearing a Jason Wu Collection dress and Jimmy Choo shoes. Rosie is wearing a The Row dress and Jimmy Choo shoes. Karolina is wearing Chloe Gosselin shoes.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 New York Fashion Week September, Archie Drury, Grace Elizabeth, Karolina Kurkova, Lily Aldridge, Pregnant Celebrities, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Taylor Hill, Winnie Harlow

