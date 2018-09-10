'Queer Eye' Wins Best Reality Show at Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2018!

Queer Eye did it again!

The show won the Emmy for Best Reality Show at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday night (September 9) in Los Angeles.

The original series, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, won the Outstanding Reality Program award during the 2004 ceremony.

Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France were all in attendance at the awards ceremony.

The show also won for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program.

FYI: Antoni is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna Couture suit.