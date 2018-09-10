Regina King & Bryan Tyree Henry Attend 'If Beale Street Could Talk' Premiere at Toronto Film Festival 2018!

Regina King and Bryan Tyree Henry hit the red carpet at the world premiere of If Beale Street Could Talk on Sunday (September 9) at 2018 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada.

The stars were joined by Kiki Layne, Stephan James, Teyonah Parris and Colman Domingo at the premiere along with director Barry Jenkins.

TIFF Rising Stars of 2018 Lamar Johnson, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Michaela Kurimsky, Ahmed Malek, Jess Salguerio and Devery Jacobs also attended the premiere.

The film, based on the novel of the same name by James Baldwin, follows an African-American woman sets out to clear the name of her wrongly-convicted husband and prove his innocence.