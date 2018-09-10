Robert Pattinson & Mia Goth Attend 'High Life' Premiere at Toronto Film Festival!
Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth are celebrating the premiere of their new film High Life at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robert Pattinson
Robert and Mia were joined by the film’s co-writer and director, Claire Denis, on the red carpet.
The science fiction adventure drama follows a group of criminals who are tricked into believing they will be freed if they participate in a mission to travel on a spaceship towards a black hole to find an alternate energy source while being sexually experimented on by the scientists on board.