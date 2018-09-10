Top Stories
Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Husband Ryan Reynolds Before Their 6th Anniversary!

Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Mon, 10 September 2018 at 1:48 am

Robert Pattinson & Mia Goth Attend 'High Life' Premiere at Toronto Film Festival!

Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth are celebrating the premiere of their new film High Life at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

Robert and Mia were joined by the film’s co-writer and director, Claire Denis, on the red carpet.

The science fiction adventure drama follows a group of criminals who are tricked into believing they will be freed if they participate in a mission to travel on a spaceship towards a black hole to find an alternate energy source while being sexually experimented on by the scientists on board.
