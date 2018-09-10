Ryan Gosling & Claire Foy Premiere 'First Man' at TIFF 2018

Ryan Gosling is bringing First Man to the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

The 37-year-old actor hit the red carpet at the premiere on Monday (September 10) at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Gosling

He was also joined by his co-stars Claire Foy, Brian d’Arcy James, Patrick Fugit, Olivia Hamilton, Kyle Chandler, Pablo Schreiber as well as director Damien Chazelle.

First Man chronicles Neil Armstrong’s real life journey to become the first man on the moon. Make sure to check out the trailer!

The film hits theaters on October 12th.