Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Opens Up In-Depth About Fight with Cardi B

Nicki Minaj Opens Up In-Depth About Fight with Cardi B

Mon, 10 September 2018 at 6:37 pm

Ryan Gosling & Claire Foy Premiere 'First Man' at TIFF 2018

Ryan Gosling & Claire Foy Premiere 'First Man' at TIFF 2018

Ryan Gosling is bringing First Man to the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

The 37-year-old actor hit the red carpet at the premiere on Monday (September 10) at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Gosling

He was also joined by his co-stars Claire Foy, Brian d’Arcy James, Patrick Fugit, Olivia Hamilton, Kyle Chandler, Pablo Schreiber as well as director Damien Chazelle.

First Man chronicles Neil Armstrong’s real life journey to become the first man on the moon. Make sure to check out the trailer!

The film hits theaters on October 12th.

Just Jared on Facebook
ryan gosling first man toronto film fest 01
ryan gosling first man toronto film fest 02
ryan gosling first man toronto film fest 03
ryan gosling first man toronto film fest 04
ryan gosling first man toronto film fest 05
ryan gosling first man toronto film fest 06
ryan gosling first man toronto film fest 07
ryan gosling first man toronto film fest 08
ryan gosling first man toronto film fest 09
ryan gosling first man toronto film fest 10
ryan gosling first man toronto film fest 11
ryan gosling first man toronto film fest 12
ryan gosling first man toronto film fest 13
ryan gosling first man toronto film fest 14
ryan gosling first man toronto film fest 15
ryan gosling first man toronto film fest 16
ryan gosling first man toronto film fest 17
ryan gosling first man toronto film fest 18
ryan gosling first man toronto film fest 19

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brian d'Arcy James, Claire Foy, Damien Chazelle, Kyle Chandler, Olivia Hamilton, Pablo Schreiber, Patrick Fugit, Ryan Gosling

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr