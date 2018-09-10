Top Stories
Mon, 10 September 2018 at 10:15 am

Ryan Lochte Marries Kayla Rae Reid - See the Wedding Photos!

Ryan Lochte Marries Kayla Rae Reid - See the Wedding Photos!

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid have tied-the-knot (again!) and there are photos from their ceremony!

The 34-year-old Olympic swimmer and 27-year-old former Playboy model said “I do” in front of 100 friends and family on Sunday (September 9) at the Monroe Estate in Palm Springs, Calif. Their fifteen-month-old son Caiden Zane served as ring-bearer, People reports!

If you don’t know, Ryan and Kayla have been officially married since January.

“We wanted Caiden to be old enough to walk down the aisle. One of our visions was to have him be able to be the ring bearer, so it’s perfect timing!” Kayla said.

FYI: Kayla is wearing a Galia Lahav gown.
Just Jared on Facebook
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 01
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 02
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 03
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 04
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 05
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 06
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 07
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 08
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 09
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 10
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 11
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 12
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 13
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 14
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 15
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 16
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 17
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 18
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 19
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 20
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 21
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 22
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 23
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 24
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 25
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 26
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 27
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 28
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 29
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 30
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 31
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 32
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 33
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 34
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 35
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 36
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 37
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 38
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 39
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 40
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 41
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 42
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 43
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 44
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 45
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 46
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 47
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 48
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 49
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 50
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 51
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 52
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 53
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 54
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 55
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 56
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 57
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 58
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 59
ryan lochte kayla rae reid wedding photos 60

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kayla Rae Reid, Ryan Lochte, Wedding Photos

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr
  • Tandy

    Not a fan of the dress but I don’t have to like it…