Ryan Lochte Marries Kayla Rae Reid - See the Wedding Photos!

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid have tied-the-knot (again!) and there are photos from their ceremony!

The 34-year-old Olympic swimmer and 27-year-old former Playboy model said “I do” in front of 100 friends and family on Sunday (September 9) at the Monroe Estate in Palm Springs, Calif. Their fifteen-month-old son Caiden Zane served as ring-bearer, People reports!

If you don’t know, Ryan and Kayla have been officially married since January.

“We wanted Caiden to be old enough to walk down the aisle. One of our visions was to have him be able to be the ring bearer, so it’s perfect timing!” Kayla said.

FYI: Kayla is wearing a Galia Lahav gown.