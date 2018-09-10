Sienna Miller & Christina Hendricks Attend 'American Woman' Premiere at Toronto Film Festival!

Sienna Miller and Christina Hendricks look stunning at the premiere of American Woman at 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

The stars were joined on the red carpet by co-star Aaron Paul and director Jake Scott.

The movie tracks one woman’s efforts to navigate the nightmare of a child’s disappearance over a period of 11 years, and is about the tragedies that change a person — and the life that happens in between.

Christina and Aaron also participated in Jason Reitman‘s live stage reading of The Breakfast Club during the film festival. The surprise cast also included Bel Powley, Jesse Eisenberg, Steve Zissis, Richard E. Grant and Robert Wuhl.