Sofia Boutella Premieres 'Climax' at Toronto Film Festival

Sofia Boutella looks so glamorous on the red carpet at the Climax premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival held at the Ryerson Theatre on Sunday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

The 36-year-old actress stars in the drama-horror thriller about a group of French dancers who gather in a remote, empty school building to rehearse on a wintry night and soon learn that their sangria is laced with LSD.

The movie does not currently have a release date in the US.

FYI: Sofia is wearing a Dior by Maria Grazia Chiuri dress.