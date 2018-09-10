Top Stories
Mon, 10 September 2018 at 11:05 pm

Sofia Richie, Khalid, & Kelly Rowland Sit Front Row at 3.1 Phillip Lim's NYFW Show

Sofia Richie, Khalid, and Kelly Rowland team up for 3.1 Phillip Lim‘s fashion show!

The 20-year-old model, the 20-year-old “OTW” singer, and the 37-year-old former Destiny’s Child member snagged front row seats at the event held during New York Fashion Week at New Design High School on Monday (September 10) in New York City.

Sofia went for a maroon ensemble, Khalid donned a long-sleeve striped shirt with brown pants, and Kelly sported a multicolored long-sleeve dress with heeled white boots.

They were joined by Sofia‘s brother Miles Richie, models Salem Mitchell and Liya Kebede, and former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue Elaine Welteroth.

That same day, Sofia looked chic in red suit and blue top while attending Carolina Herrera‘s fashion show at New York Historical Society.

“When you run into one of your favorite people!!!” Kelly wrote in her Instagram Stories along with a photo of herself and Khalid sharing a hug. “This guy is one of the most beautiful souls I’ve ever encountered! Incredibly talented!”

10+ pictures inside of Sofia Richie, Khalid, Kelly Rowland, and more at the shows…

Photos: Getty, SplashNewsOnline
